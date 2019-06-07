The Dunbar Community Center and Citizens Potawatomi Nation are hosting the Juneteenth Community Festival Saturday June 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at FireLake Arena.

According to Timmy Young from the Dunbar Community Center, many events will take place at the festival.

The day will begin with a parade from Dunbar to the Shawnee Community Center and a prayer service at 9 a.m. Young said following the service, the parade will continue and attendees will go to Fire Lake for a Gospel Jubilee featuring local choirs from around the state.

Young said there will be food trucks, an art display, college and job fair, a blood drive for Opal Trimble and the Miss Juneteenth Pageant in the afternoon.

In the evening there will be panel discussions and the event will finish with a step show.

For more information visit the JuneteenthOk Facebook page.