The applicant, Crafton Tull, gained preliminary plat approval this week for Woodsong Addition Phase III, a 27.99-acre tract of land east of North Harrison, west of North Bryan and north of East 45th; the vacant site would be constructed into 84 single-family residential lots and 32.532 square feet of common area. Access is planned to be from East 45th Street, the agenda reads.

Shawnee City Planner Rebecca Blaine said the plat request aligns with the Comprehensive Plan, as it designates future use of this area to be residential.

Drainage issues were of concern to the board.

Among conditions for approval, drainage plans will have to be approved by City Engineer Michael Ludi, concurrent with final plat approval.

In other business, a rezone request also was on the agenda for commissioner consideration.

Applicant Acock Properties made a rezone request from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) to R-2 (Combined Residential) for 604 E. Anna, to establish the site as a duplex.

Blaine said the site is 0.27 acres and vacant, but that adjacent properties are zoned R-1.

“While there are no R-2 lots immediately abutting this lot,” she said, “there are two properties nearby to the west that have been rezoned to R-2 and R-3 in the past.” Furthermore, Blaine said the 2005 Comprehensive Plan states duplexes are acceptable in the area.

The items will go before Shawnee City Commissioners June 17.