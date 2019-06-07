Shelby Fleming earned a 3.5 or higher GPA for the spring 2019 semester, securing a position on the Southern Arkansas University Dean's List.

Fleming is a senior Exercise Science major from Asher, OK.

A total of 442 students were honored to this semester's Dean's List.

