Sam’s Southern Eatery opened its doors in December 2018.

Filling the former Pizza Hut site at 1718 N. Harrison, Sam’s Southern Eatery made its debut with entrees including shrimp, oysters, as well as various types of fish and chicken. The menu also includes gumbo, salads, sandwiches and burgers. In 2008, Sam’s opened its first location in Shreveport, Louisiana; The company has now grown to more than 51 locations in nine Southern states with over 750 employees.