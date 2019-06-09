Arthur Keats French passed from this world to his heavenly home on June 7, 2019, in a local nursing home. He was born on Aug. 25, 1948, to Arthur Herman and Katherine Barkley Adams French and was a local oil producer until his health forced him into retirement. He was married to Ann Whitchurch at the family home in Southwest Ardmore on June 13, 1992.

A Summa Cum Laude graduate from the University of Southern Maine, a 1966 high school graduate of the Internationale de Geneva, Switzerland, he also attended Ardmore City Schools.

An accomplished musician, woodworker and artist, he loved antique restoration as well as reading history and geology books. A Christian as well as a devoted community volunteer, he served on a number of boards and organizations including the Board and Executive Committee of the Oklahoma Royalty Owners Association, The Ardmore Main Street Authority Design, Chocolate Festival and Restore the Depot Committees, Ardmore Geology Society, American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Masonic Lodge.

His parents and a daughter, Katherine Tiffany Ruoff, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, children Nicole Greenwood and Robert French, a brother, Charles and eight grandchildren.

Private Episcopal Services will be officiated by Fr. Mike Stephenson. In lieu of flowers, those that wish may donate in his memory to Oak Hall Episcopal School 2815 Mt. Washington, St. Philips Episcopal Church 516 McLish or the Goddard Center for Visual and Performing Arts P. O. Box 1624, all in Ardmore.

Online condolences can be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.



