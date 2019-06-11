BancFirst hosted the second Frenzy on Federal Saturday. The event was at the corner of Federal and Harrison and spanned across Federal into the Walls parking lot. Live music was performed by local band Shoulda Been Blonde; Luxe — one of the United Way of Pottawatomie County ‘The Voice’ winners — and more.

Food trucks and popup vendors participated in the fundraiser for United Way of Pottawatomie County. Instead of charging a vendor fee, BancFirst asked each vendor to donate 10 percent of their proceeds to United Way.

A car show was held in the Walls parking lot. Children’s activities included inflatables, face painting, and lawn games.

“We are thankful for the generosity of BancFirst and this amazing event, not only for United Way, but also for hosting such an amazing family-friendly event here in Shawnee,” said United Way of Pottawatomie County Executive Director, Lindsay Dyer.

The inaugural Frenzy on Federal last year raised just more than $3,000 for United Way of Pottawatomie County.