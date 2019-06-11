At a special session of the Board of Shawnee City Commissioners Monday, residents were afforded an opportunity to voice support or air concerns regarding the city's proposed budget for fiscal year 2019-2020.

Finance Director Chance Allison and Assistant Finance Director Ashley Neal shared roles highlighting the budget proposal to commissioners.

According to slides viewed at the meeting, the proposed new budget will place the General Fund on a sustainable path with personnel costs comprising only 78 percent of the budget.

Upgrades to city financial systems — including utility billing, implementing a city-wide document scanning capability and adding emergency reporting software for fire suppression are among items worked into the budget.

If things stay on track according to the estimated projections, total expenditures for the General Fund could come in at nearly $200,000 less than revenues.

Other funds, like the Capital Funds, are set to make improvements lined out according to the bond indenture.

After the report was given, the public hearing began.

Though the gallery was about half full, there were no responses in favor of or against the proposed budget.

Shawnee City Commissioner Ed Bolt was not in attendance.

The budget will likely be voted on at the commission's June 17 meeting.