Sulphur

Melva Jean Dillard, 80, died June 11, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Sandy Baptist Church. (DeArman)



Katherine “Kathy” Gallegos, 63, died June 9, 2019. Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Sulphur United Methodist Church. (DeArman)



Wilson

Gary Eugene Parrish, 69, B&C Backhoe and retired Michelin employee, died Monday June 10, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Friday June 14, 2019 at the Ash Street Church of Christ. (Alexander-Gray)



