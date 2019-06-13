SHAWNEE – Oklahoma Baptist head coach Mike White released the 2019 schedule on Thursday morning, and the reigning Great American Conference regular season and tournament champions are slated for another challenging season.

Fans of the Lady Bison will be treated to 10 matches at home this season out of the 17 scheduled. Of the seven road contests this season, just two are outside the Sooner State.

The Lady Bison open their season with four out of five matches at the Soccer Complex, including consecutive home matches to start the season. Oklahoma Baptist's season kicks off on Sept. 5 against Washburn at 6 p.m. before hosting Dallas Baptist two days later on Sept. 7.

A midweek trip to Wichita Falls to take on Midwestern State on Sept. 11 breaks up the home stretch before returning home for another two outings. Texas Woman's will visit Shawnee on Sept. 14, followed by a week's layoff before OBU welcomes West Texas A&M on Sept. 21.

The GAC title defense begins in earnest when OBU hits the road on a three-match swing beginning Oct. 3 against Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. OBU then takes on Harding in Searcy on Oct. 5 to close out the short trip to the Natural State. The Lady Bison get their first taste of rivalry action on Oct. 8 when they make the journey to Bethany to square off with Southern Nazarene.

After the match at SNU, Oklahoma Baptist will enjoy their longest homestand of the season as they play their next six contests at the Soccer Complex. Up first is East Central on Oct. 12. The next week sees Southwestern Oklahoma State visit on Oct. 17 in a battle of GAC heavyweights, followed by an Oct. 19 date with Northwestern Oklahoma State.

The second leg of the GAC's double-round robin format starts the next week as Harding and Ouachita make the trip to Bison Hill on Oct. 24 and Oct. 26, respectively. The homestand ends on Oct. 29 with the second meeting of the season against SNU.

Oklahoma Baptist wraps up the regular season with three-straight road tilts, first against ECU on Oct. 31 in Ada. The final week of the regular season has OBU traveling to Alva on Nov. 7 to face Northwestern before a trip to Weatherford on Nov. 9 against SWOSU that could have regular season title implications.

Tournament play begins Nov. 14 with the Lady Bison looking to defend their tournament crown and earn a second straight automatic bid to the NCAA Central Regional that will begin Nov. 22.