MON.

Grief Support Group

INTEGRIS Hospice hosts a monthly support group for those who have lost loved ones. The grief support group meets the first Monday of every month in the INTEGRIS Hospice office building at 115 S. Main Street in Miami. The meeting is free. No registration required. Contact Social Worker, Adrienne Witty, M.S.W for more information at 918-542-1226.

End Time Prophecy Teaching

Every Monday at 7 p.m. at 303 Center Street. (6/17)

Calorie Counters

Every Monday at 6 p.m. at Jay Adventist Church. For more information, persons may call Caryl at 918-787-5698.

Delaware County Republicans GOP

The Delaware County GOP meets bi-monthly at 6 p.m., on the fourth Monday of the month unless it is a national holiday. Speakers and meeting dates published prior to meeting. (03/19)

Green Country Bridge

Meets at 10 a.m. on the second Monday of each month at Charlie’s Chicken. For more information, persons may call 918-786-1066. (6/17)

Women’s Auxiliary Assoc. of Monkey Island

Meets at 3 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the top of Vista Towers on Monkey Island. For more information, persons may call Joyce Weber at 918-694-4518. (6/17)

Overeaters Anonymous

Meets at 5 p.m. every Monday in room 53A at the First United Methodist Church in Grove.

Disabled American Veterans

D.A.V. Chapter 19 meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at Grove Community Center. Volunteer transportation provided. For more information, or a ride, persons may call Jon Arthur at 402-210-3396. (6/17)

CMA of Grove

The Christian Motorcycle Association of Grove meets for a community meal at 6 p.m. and a business meeting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at Charlie's Chicken in Grove. For more information, persons may call Tom Van Hosse at 918-801-6729. (6/17)

Our Cancer Support Team

Our Cancer Support Team meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in room 102A at Grove's First Baptist Church, 501 East 13th Street. Participants are asked to enter the east door. For more information, persons may visit www.grovefbc.org. For prayer support, persons may call Jimmy Roberts at 918-787-5050.

Grand Lake Audubon Society

The Grand Lake Audubon Society meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Trinity Baptist Church, 400 S. Main, Grove. For more information, persons may visit www.grandlakeaudubonsociety.com. (01/18)

A.A. Meeting

Meets every Monday at 8 a.m. at Lake Center Baptist Church, 29020 Highway 125, on Monkey Island. For more information, persons may call 918-627-2224.

Good to Go with Patti Beth

Good To Go with Patti Beth, the travel group company, hosts a meeting from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. bi-monthly (on even numbered months) on the second Monday in the Celebration Hall of First Christian Church, Grove.

No attendance fees and free refreshments are available. For more information, persons may call 918-786-3318.

TUE.

Grand Lake Camera Club

The Grand Lake Camera Club meets at 7 p.m., the first Tuesday of each month (with the exception of June, July and August) in the private dining room located beside the cafeteria at INTEGRIS Grove Hospital, Grove. For information contact David Haas at 918-787-2216.

DayBreak of Grove

DayBreak of Grove, a program for seniors and respite care for caregivers, takes place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the Cedar Oaks RV Park Community Room, 1550 North 83rd Street, Grove. It includes singing, crafts, chair exercises, lunch, games and other activities.

For more information, persons may call Christie Hunter at 405-517-3539 or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at 918-786-4113. (6/17)

Grand Lake Woodcarvers

Members of the Grand Lake Woodcarvers meet every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grove Senior Center, 145 East O'Daniel Parkway, Grove. Persons with all levels of experience are welcome. Free instruction is available. For more information, persons may call Lynn Doughty at 918-314-6514. (6/17)

VFW Ladies Auxiliary

Meets at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the VFW Post 8380 in Grove. For more information, persons may call Evie Matlock at 918-786-5022. (6/17)

Grove Garden Club

Meets first Tuesday of the month at First Christian Church. For more information, persons may call Kay Gray at 918-787-2285.

Northeast Oklahoma Kennel Club

Meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 65602 E 274 Place in Grove (1-1/2 miles north of the Hwy 10/Hwy 25 Junction).

Grand Lake Newcomers

The Grand Lake Newcomers Club meets at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Trinity Baptist Church, Fourth and Main, Grove. For more information, persons may call Barbara Ollhoff at 918-786-5140. (12/17)

American Legion

Meets at noon on the second Tuesday of each month at the American Legion Hut on O’Daniel Parkway.

Vietnam Veterans Chapter 878

A support group for spouses and family members meets from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every other Tuesday at the Huber Logue Senior Citizen’s Center.

Delaware County Genealogical Society

Meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Grove Public Library.

Blue Star Mothers

Meets at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Community Center.

Beta Sigma Phi

Meets the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, persons may call 918-801-3717.

Weight-Watchers

Meets at 6 p.m. every Tuesday at First United Methodist Church. Weigh-in begins at 5:30 p.m. (1/16)

Delaware County Democrats

The Delaware County Democrats meet at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at the NEO campus building in Grove. For more information, persons may call Vicke Adams at 405-612-3791 or 918-801-7196. (01/19)

Grand Lake Storytellers

The Grand Lake Storytellers meet at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday every other month (Feb., April, June, Aug., Oct., Dec.) at the Grove Public Library, 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons may call Kim Wenzel at 918-919-1490. (01/19)

WED.

Uptown Girls Mah Jongg

Uptown Girls Mah Jongg meets at 12:45 p.m. every Wednesday at the Grove Senior Center. For more information, persons may call Joyce Irving at 918-407-5893. (6/17)

Al-Anon Meetings

Meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove. For more information, persons may call 1-888-4AL-ANON. (9/18)

Hickory Grove Ladies

Hickory Grove Ladies meet at 11:30 a.m. the third Wednesday for lunch.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers)

Meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month from September to May at Church of the Shepherd (COS), 1600 W. Har-Ber Road, Grove. For more information, persons may email mopsofgrove@gmail.com or visit http://bit.ly/mops-grove.

Pathfinders and Adventurers Clubs

Meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the Jay Adventist Church.

GIG After School Program

Meets from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday during the school year at Lake Center Baptist Church, Monkey Island. For pre-K to twelfth grade students. Will resume August 30. For more information, or to register students, persons may call 918-257-5202.

Grove Rotary Meeting

Grove Rotary meets at noon every Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church in Grove.

Ministerial Alliance Monthly Meeting

The Grove Ministerial Alliance meets at 8:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Rivers of Life in the Industrial Park, Grove. For more information, persons may email Marty Dyer at martydyer1134@gmail.com.

THU.

A.A. Meeting

A Big Book study of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon every week at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

A.A. Meeting

Meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Lake Center Baptist Church, 29020 Highway 125 on Monkey Island. More info: 918-627-2224. (6/17)

Senior Citizen Support Group

Grandwood Assisted Living hosts a senior citizen support group at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.

Senior Citizens Dance

A senior citizens dance takes place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at American Legions, south of Subway, in Baxter Springs, Kansas. The event is free. Donations will be accepted to defray the costs of refreshments. For more information, persons may call Rollie Williams at 918-542-1007. (6/17)

Good Shepherd Grief Support Group

Meets at 3 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Grove Public library. Free and open to the public. For more information, persons may call 918-786-6182 or 800-787-2226.

Grove Round Up Club

Meets the first Thursday of each month. For more information, persons may call Gene Fink at 918-786-9605.

Grand Lake Multiple Sclerosis Support Group

Meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the INTEGRIS Grove Hospital Physician’s Dining Room. For more information, persons may call Elaine Crane at 918-791-8057 (04/19).

Lakewood Community Church Bible Study

Meets at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Lakewood Church Fellowship Center.

Gamblers Anonymous

Meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center, Rm 3. For more information, persons may call 417-762-4663.

Pitch Players invited

Meets from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in City Hall. For more information, persons may call Fred Lair at 918-787-8726. (6/17)

American Legion Auxiliary

Qualate-Pritchard Unit 178 meets at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the American Legion building.

Cowskin Prairie Community Center Monthly Potluck Supper

Meets on the first Thursday of each month, just North of Bryant’s One Stop on Hwy. 10. Bring a dish to spare and visit with your neighbors.

Grand Lake Corvette Club Meeting

Meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.

Grove Citizens Police Academy

Meets at 7 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month at the Grove Community Center.

Third Thursday at Library

The lunch program meets at noon on third Thursday of each month at the Grove Public Library.

Reformers Unanimous

Reformers Unanimous, a recovery ministry, meets at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at Foundation Free Will Baptist Church, two miles north of Sailboat Bridge on Highway 59. For more information, 24-hours per day, persons may call 918-533-9719.

Bariatric Group

The Bariatric Group meets from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month in the Grove Community Building, 104 West Main St., Grove. Anyone can come. For more information, persons interested may call Mary Risman at 918-787-4020 or 918-323-1881. (6/17)

Order of the Eastern Star

Members of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 209 meet at 7 p.m., the first Thursday each month at the Grove Masonic Lodge, 401 South Broadway Street, Grove. More info, call Sharon LeBot at 918-787-4267. (10/18)

ESA - Zeta Alpha Chapter

Members meet on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church (September to May). For more information, call Karon Wheat at 918-787-5434. (08/18)

FRI.

Brush & Palette Art Club

Meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Friday of each month at the Brush & Palette Gallery, 18 West Fourth St., Grove. Art classes offered. Free art classes for for Veterans. New members welcome. For more information or class schedules, persons may call 918-786-9698. (12/18)

Celebrate Recovery

A program to help men and women with issues of life and drugs and alcohol. Meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Newsong Church. Food, fellowship, and a program. For more information, persons may call Bob Kinkaid at 918-791-8177. (6/17)

Laundry Love Project Volunteers

Will be on hand from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the first Friday of each month at Washboard Laundry & Dry Cleaning, located at 111 N. Shundi Road, from 6 to 8 p.m., to offer 10 free loads of laundry. This service is open to all in need of financial assistance in doing laundry at the laundromat. For more information, persons may call Pam at 918-787-6010 or 918-964-9377. (6/17)

Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees Quilt Guild

Meets at 10 a.m. on the first Friday of each month at the Grove Community Center. For more information, persons may call Cindy Reynolds at 918-706-1270. (12/17)

Elks Lodge weekly steak, shrimp dinner

Members of the Grove Elks Lodge #12715 will host a Steak & Shrimp Dinner from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday at the lodge, 1-1/2 miles south of the Honey Creek Bridge on Highway 59. Shrimp is $12.50 and Steak is $15. For more information, contact Charles Smart at 918-786-7113. (6/17)

First Friday Wine Share

The First Friday Wine Share takes place at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of each month. Locations vary. Participants bring wine to match the month's theme and a wine glass. For more information, persons may call 918-786-9696. (6/17)

Al-Anon

Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove. For more information, persons may call Betty Scott at 918-791-1081.

SAT.

River Ridge Bluegrass Assoc.

The River Ridge Bluegrass Association meets at 6 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month in the family center at Bernice Baptist Church. Will resume on October 21. Doors open at 5 p.m for concessions, shows are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $5. For more information, persons may call Dale Frost at 918-944-0745. (6/17)

Endless Memories Car Club

The Endless Memories Car Club meets at 8 a.m. every Saturday at Daylight Donuts, 109 West Third St., and the third Saturday of each month at 5 p.m., in the Second Kick Motorcycle Museum parking lot on Third Street in Grove. For more information, persons may call Homer Hill at 918-801-2676. (6/17)

SUN.

Harbor of Hope Ministries Prayer Service

Prayer service at 6 p.m. every Sunday at the church. For more information, persons may call 918-314-3645.