I often talk about the importance of the little things in life. It is amazing how the little things add up to be worth so much to us as we age. Spending quality time with your spouse and kids, the grandparents, or even the best of friends gives us reason to stay healthy, so we can be around for as long as possible to enjoy them all! They all bring us much happiness, and we return joy to them as well, when they see us healthy, active, and making the most of the lives.

I often talk about the importance of the little things in life. It is amazing how the little things add up to be worth so much to us as we age. Spending quality time with your spouse and kids, the grandparents, or even the best of friends gives us reason to stay healthy, so we can be around for as long as possible to enjoy them all! They all bring us much happiness, and we return joy to them as well, when they see us healthy, active, and making the most of the lives.

It has been my experience, that staying healthy will make everything in your life better! Life is simply a joy when you feel good and are performing well! I am so thrilled to be able to just wake up every morning to the beautiful bright sun that illuminates in the clear blue sky, and you should too. Every person is special, and has something positive to offer to this world! You just never know, today may be the day your courage, smile, and vigor inspires someone to make a positive health change in their lives!

I am challenging you once again to stay healthy because enjoying your wonderful life is worth it! It is worth the challenge, effort, and discipline of maintaining a nutrition and fitness program that provides the optimal health that you and your family need and deserve.

When you look good, feel good, and are healthy enough to perform well, chances are high, that you will actually have the strength to physically endure the demands it requires, to achieve the goals most important to you. Being in the best shape of your life will bring this type of vibrant energy to your every day style of living! I challenge you to live well, enjoy your life, help others, and be a positive influence to every one you come in contact with!

Please trust me on this one! You can achieve and develop great results, and have these same strong feelings too! C’mon feel the power, and practice healthy habits that keep you strong, healthy, and more active physically and mentally! The timing is always right for you to try and achieve your health and fitness goals!

I encourage you to make a health and fitness commitment to yourself, and start today! Take steps to keep yourself and family in the best shape of your lives!

You can do this! It begins by identifying disgust, and making a decision to change some things in your life! Your next meal, your next snack, your next exercise session, or your next big decision that will keep you and your family healthy, is what I would love for you to get very good at conquering as a way of life!

Your well deserved active quality of life and better health, are both worth the effort to maintain! I know of no other way to stress the importance of this article other than to say... the day we quit fighting for our optimal health, is the day we start to lose the type of active lifestyle and independence, that bring us so much joy! Please eat right, get plenty of rest, stay hydrated, exercise at your own pace, take your vitamins and minerals, have regular check ups and work closely with your health care professional to achieve the highest possible health status at all times.

As always follow my motto and stay “fit for life”, have safe and energetic workouts, and please go out and make it a healthy and nutritious day! To get started on healthy nutrition contact Reggie at Reggies Personal Training and nutrition, 104 E. Main Downtown Shawnee, (405) 613-0237. Ask about the 24 day challenge that jumpstarts weight loss, improves your energy, tones you up, and keeps you healthy!

Reggie Grovey is a local 21-year fitness professional and nationally certified personal trainer and Advocare Nutrition independent distributor.