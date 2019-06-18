DEWEY — The city of Dewey ended its fiscal year on a high note for 2018-19.

The city saw an 8.4% increase in sales tax for the entire year with June soaring in sales. June’s sales tax report reflect consumer spending in April, said City Manager Kevin Trease.

The good news was shared at the Dewey City Council meeting Monday.

“It’s anybody’s guess as to why that was a good month. It’s just a good way to end the fiscal year. Hopefully it will be good for the next 12 months and we can do more improvements,” Trease said.

Sales tax for June was $68,596.07; tobacco tax, $659.48 and use tax, $6,281.61.

The lowest month in the winter dipped down to around $57,000, Trease said.

“The 8.4% increase over last year is really good. We would like to see it better but who wouldn’t,” he said. “We are forecasting sales tax increase because of the sales tax increase the voters passed.”

The increase will take effect Oct. 1.