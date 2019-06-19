Doretha May Schrader, 79 year old resident of Kansas, Oklahoma, died on June 16, 2019, at Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born on October 25, 1939 in Oroville, California, to Troy Faught and Alta Ferrell Faught. Doretha worked as a beautician in Skiatook, before selling her business and going to nursing school. She then worked for the State of Oklahoma as a Registered Nurse Case Manager for Disabilities. Doretha married Richard Schrader on August 25, 2000 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Leonard; two grandsons, Dustin Leonard and Jesse Leonard; and her first husband, Darryl Leonard.

She is survived by husband, Richard Schrader; two sons, David Leonard and Mike Leonard, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Marjorie Williams of Claremore, Oklahoma, and Linda Farr of Kansas, Oklahoma; and two step children, Terri Schrader of Leach, Oklahoma, and Ty Schrader and wife Kenzie of Crewe, Virginia.

The family is having a memorial service 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Claremore. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.