J-Club in Jay elementary is part of the federally funded 21st Century Community Learning Centers.

In addition to the federal funding, the following local connections have helped support the J Club:

Jay Public schools, OK Cooperative Extension Services, Cherokee Nation, ROCMND Area Youth Services, Inc., Jay Chamber of Commerce, City of Jay, Delaware County Health Dept. and Delaware County Library

Jay teacher, Mickey Stockton, has directed the program for seven years in Jay, which runs year-round and is into its second 5 year grant.

The grant has to be re-applied for every five years.

The program during the school year serves breakfast from 7 am to 8 am and has an after school program from 3:30 pm to 5:50 pm and every K4 through 5th grade student qualifies.

In fact, not one student in Jay has to pay a fee for this program or pay for a hot lunch during the school year.

During the summer the program runs from 8 am to noon and the students get a full breakfast, a snack mid-morning and lunch with four choices, plus a salad bar.

There is one hour of tutoring and one hour of club activities each day, plus each week there is one field trip to one of many destinations in and around Jay.

The once a week field trips have included the Delaware County court house, the Oasis farm, election board, the Marie Wallace Center, libraries, pool (or water day), Alpaca Farms and movies.

OSU extension office have offered special topics of interest and even brought a cow one day.

One thing that contributes to the quality of the program, according to Stockton “we have almost the same staff as we began with seven years ago.”

She added that of the 35 staff in the program, “all but four are school staff,” adding again to the quality and consistency of the J-Club program.

Stockton has worked to get at least one teacher from each grade level, so if a student has struggled in a particular subject, there is a J-Club teacher from the same grade level to help the student with the subject.

There are some high school students helping the staff and they’ve even had some who have gone off to college, then return to help on the summer program, giving them great experience to add to their resume.

The younger kids really connect to the college students and hang close to them, “which is pretty neat to see” said Stockton.

The J-Club has its own storage room with their supplies, complete with STEM cabinets with materials that focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The cabinets contain items like laptops, I-pads and other items that help a student focus on any of the four subjects.

Other classes focus on other areas of interest to the student which could be the arts, archery, age appropriate learning games and other subjects.

Most every school district in Oklahoma has a similar program connected to the 21st Century Community Learning Centers.

Jay’s program grows each year and helps students stay consistent through the summer and helps students during the school year to master their studies.

This is quite a program and a completely fee free program for the children attending and open to every Jay student.

If you have any questions or would like to find out how to enroll your child, contact Mickey Stockton at the Jay lower elementary school.