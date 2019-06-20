Gov. Kevin Stitt last week announced the creation of a website that offers real-time data on state expenses. Stitt noted it creates “a level of accountability and transparency within Oklahoma’s government that is unprecedented.”

The next day, the administration provided the names of those who will serve on a criminal justice reform task force — and said the group would hold its meetings in secret. What gives?

The task force chairman, Chip Keating, the state’s secretary of public safety, said members of the panel need to be able to talk openly about the various areas that they’re passionate about. “I think some of them will feel more comfortable doing that and then sharing our results with the public,” Keating said.

That’s shaky reasoning, and disappointing. And it isn’t helped by the fact the group created an email address (restore@sps.ok.gov) for members of the public to send ideas and provide their input.

The governor’s office notes that the RESTORE task force (for Re-entry, Supervision, Treatment and Opportunity Reform) is not a statutory public body, and cites an attorney general’s opinion that justifies the decision to meet privately.

However, just because a group can meet privately doesn’t mean it should. Of the 15 task force members, several are public officials — among them, state Rep. Jon Echols, state Sen. Darcy Jech, mental health commissioner Terri White, Office of Juvenile Affairs Director Steve Buck, Department of Human Services Director Justin Brown and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiller. Surely these members understand and appreciate the importance of public meetings.

And, the criminal justice system is one that impacts all Oklahomans — our tax dollars pay to fund the courts, jails, prisons and treatment programs. Not to mention, this issue is one that has been at the forefront of policy discussions for the past several years at the Legislature.

It’s also been studied up one side and down the other numerous times. Keating contends the makeup of this task force is different and sets it apart from other groups that have delved into criminal justice reform. It has already set itself apart in one way.

Andy Moore, head of Freedom of Information Oklahoma, which promotes open government, said this decision appears to violate at least the spirit of the state’s open records law. “Even if they find a loophole that defends their secrecy about this commission, that doesn’t make it OK,” Moore said. He’s right.

One of the staples of Stitt’s outsider campaign for governor was his demand for greater government transparency in all areas. This task force’s decision provides the opposite. He can rectify that by telling the group to open its doors.

— The Oklahoman