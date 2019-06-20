The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has completed its review of a June 1 police officer-involved shooting in Bartlesville and has turned over the findings to Washington County District Attorney Kevin Buchanan, an OSBI spokesperson confirmed this week.

Bartlesville police shot and killed 35-year-old Thomas Goodeyes Gay during an altercation June 4 in a residence located in the 1300 block of Madison Boulevard.

“The report is now in the hands of the Washington County District Attorney's office,” OSBI Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman said.

No other details related to the investigation were released to the Examiner-Enterprise.

Buchanan said the OSBI report was handed over to his office on Monday. He said the report will not be made public until until additional details are received.

“I am still waiting for other information, specifically from the Medical Examiner's office,” Buchanan said. “I can't make any decisions until I get all that information.”

He said it up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's office as to how long that process will take.

Gay, of Oologah, was shot and killed by Bartlesville police officers after they responded to a call from Gay's father. Bartlesville Police Department Capt. Jay Hastings said Gay's father called police to request that his adult son be removed from the residence.

“The father described his son's behavior as possibly being high, acting very paranoid and combative toward others,” Hastings said in a June 3 statement.

Two patrol officers arrived and spoke to the father outside the residence, Hastings said. Both officers then entered the home to speak to Gay, who was in a back bedroom.

“Once officers made contact with Thomas, a struggle began and officers deployed a Taser,” Hastings said. “A short time later, officers advised by radio that shots had been fired, suspect was down, and they requested fire and ambulance to the scene.”

Gay was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The Bartlesville Police Department requested the OSBI to respond and investigate the shooting. The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Hastings said.