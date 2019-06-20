June is recognized nationwide as Pride Month. This month is a time for members of the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate and be proud of their sexual orientation and gender identity. On June 3, the Bartlesville City Council made history by officially proclaiming June as Pride Month in the city of Bartlesville.

To commemorate this important month, multiple writers in the community came together and provided a short write-up on one of their favorite songs that they felt expressed LGBTQ+ pride.

Diana Ross - “I’m Coming Out”:

It’s tough to imagine, but Diana Ross almost never recorded the song, fearing that doing so would ruin her career in the mostly homophobic ‘70s disco scene. But when producer Nile Rodgers bore witness to her significant following in the then-nascent LGBTQ+ community, she was persuaded to reconsider. Not only did it end up becoming one of her biggest hits, reaching #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, but “I’m Coming Out” was also groundbreaking: the first popular song by a heterosexual artist that not only acknowledged the queer community that loved her so, but embraced and celebrated its very existence.

Halsey - “Bad At Love”:

This song is basically a song that expresses how bad Halsey thinks she’s at relationships with guys, girls, anyone. It doesn’t really have a gender specific tone to it, as Halsey has come out as bisexual. The song is just about going through these relationships that didn’t last, or that didn’t feel right. Feeling different things for different people. Making the same mistakes over and over again, thinking love isn’t for everyone, and having so many confusing and difficult feelings thinking nothing is right with love. Trying over and over again to make love right for a relationship. Each time Halsey falls in love, it just fades away, making her think she’s bad at love.

Troye Sivan - “Bloom”:

On the surface, this is a sugary sweet pop gem full of lush imagery and flower metaphors, but at its core is really about a gay man being completely comfortable in his sexuality. The metaphors and lyrics are unabashedly and deliberately sexual, but that’s the song’s purpose. Often when people think about songs celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, they think of emotional songs detailing one’s coming out journey or something along those lines, and while those songs are absolutely important and needed, songs like these are arguably just as vital. It is so important to be proud of one’s sexuality, and this song shows how awesome it is when this is done.

Against Me! - Transgender Dysphoria Blues:

In the opening lines of this punk rock song, lead singer, Laura Jane Grace sings, “Your tells are so obvious/ Shoulders too broad for a girl,’ as she experiences a self-awareness in her public transition into a female. Grace goes on to sing how all she wants is to be seen like any other girl, but people continuously view her as less than that. That being said, this song has that bite that is essential to the genre and truly exhibits a pride in her identity, not feeling any remorse. Others are going to have to change because this is her and she isn’t going anywhere.

— Noah Estes is a music columnist for the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, a 2018 graduate of Bartlesville High School and a student at Rogers State University. He can be reached at estesnt@gmail.com, or on his YouTube channel, SMEB Reviews.