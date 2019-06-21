Charles Floyd Campbell, 87, passed away at his home, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Bethel.

Floyd was born March 20, 1932, in Shawnee to Earnest and Della (Welch) Campbell. He graduated from Bethel High School with the class of 1949. On March 15, 1951, Floyd married Lillie Batt. Floyd retired from Tinker, where he was a supervisor in the paint unit. He also spent several years doing construction and roofing. Floyd was a lifetime member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He loved horses, and doing woodwork and woodcraft, however his passion was helping senior citizens. As a younger man Floyd taught adults with developmental disabilities learn carpentry and woodworking at the Faith 7 School, then later in life he advocated for the rights of seniors.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Danny Lee Campbell; his brothers Lloyd Campbell and Robert Campbell; and his sister, Elsie Climer.

He is survived by his four children, Linda Hoisington and John of Madill, J.R. Campbell and Donna of Bethel, Kay Campbell and Donna Stevens of Bethel, and Sylvia Wiens of Jones; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great grear-grandchildren; a brother, Thad Campbell and Suzie of Bethel; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at Blackburn Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Blackburn Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

