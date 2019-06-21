On Saturday, after the Knights Auto Club Car Show at Boy Scout Park, hundreds of drivers may be seen flocking around Homeland parking lot, at 600 W. Independence in Shawnee, as they gear up to revive — for one night only — a local favorite teen pastime from back in the day.

Decades ago Cruising the Poo was just the natural order of things for high-schoolers to do on the weekends. Teens once came from all over the area to coast along Kickapoo, making occasional stops to park along the strip to visit with friends.

Though it's hard to be certain when the beloved activity first took off in the name of entertainment, many former Shawnee Wolves can attest it was a big deal as they slowly journeyed around the popular route in the mid-1980s.

Keeping the tradition strong into the mid-nineties — though the loop had arguably scaled down a bit by then — students still marked the routine among their fondest of high-school memories.

So much so that some former graduates from the Class of 1995 decided to revive the event — if only for one night per year.

Saturday will be the third annual Cruise the Poo event, organized by John Graham. The gathering, originally planned for April, had to be postponed last minute, but was rescheduled for this weekend. Nearly 900 residents had expressed an interest in going to the event in April.

Graham, along with friends Charles Jones and Billy Herron, will be hanging out at Homeland early on in the afternoon, serving up smoked meat meals to purchasers of his plates around 6 p.m.

According to the Cruise the Poo 2019 Facebook page, at least 100 reminiscers have committed to attending Saturday's event, with nearly 500 more interested.

For more information, call (405) 432-9454 or visit Facebook.