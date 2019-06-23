Carol Jones
Carol Louise Jones, 70, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.
Visitation will be 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.
