Food, fun and fireworks — downtown’s largest festival has something to offer everyone.

The annual Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville’s Freedom Fest will be held on July 4 along Second Street between Dewey Avenue and Keeler Avenue, with a special event on the Patriot Auto Group Stage starting at 5:30 p.m. and Freedom Fest itself kicking off at 7 p.m.

“We have so many special events planned for this year,” co-chair of the festival, Nathan Thompson said.

New this year is the All-American Hot Dog Eating Contest, sponsored by Bambino’s Downtown Bistro, at 5:30 p.m. The contest will be on the stage, located at Frank Phillips Boulevard and Johnstone Avenue.

Bambino’s Downtown Bistro owner Brian Black said participants in the contest must be at least age 21, and there is a $25 entry fee for the contest. The winner of the contest will win a cash prize and proceeds from the entry fee will be donated to local animal shelters.

“This contest is not a money-making thing for the restaurant,” Black said. “We are just trying to raise money for the animal shelters around town who are needing support.”

For more information on how to enter the All-American Hot Dog Eating Contest, contact Black at Bambino’s Downtown Bistro, located at 101 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.

Thompson said Freedom Fest will begin at 7 p.m. with opening ceremonies on the Patriot Auto Group Stage.

“We’ll kick things off with a patriotic salute to our nation, including an honor guard presenting the flag and the singing of the National Anthem by the very talented Tabitha Rayl,” he said.

The Jennifer Marriott Band from Tulsa will be providing entertainment on the stage, along with the return of a crowd favorite — the Patriotic Kids Costume Contest, sponsored by Zac Henderson State Farm.

“We want as many kids as possible to dress up in their favorite red, white and blue; or as a historic patriotic figure. Last year was our first year to have the contest and it was a blast,” Thompson said.

Registration begins at 7 p.m. at the Zac Henderson State Farm tent, right next to the Patriot Auto Group Stage. The contest begins at 7:45 p.m., with live interviews on the stage as well as on the radio.

Thompson said a special salute to military veterans will happen on the Patriot Auto Group Stage, complete with an F-16 flyover from the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

“That is always a special part of Freedom Fest, where we honor our heroes with the playing of all the anthems from the different branches of the armed forces, while an F-16 roars overhead,” he said.

The Jennifer Marriott Band will come back on stage and play the best music for all to enjoy until the grand finale fireworks show at 9:45 p.m., something the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville is excited about.

“This year’s fireworks will be the biggest we’ve ever presented,” Thompson said.

Throughout Freedom Fest, there will be several large inflatables for children to play on, sponsored by Truity Credit Union, and the food choices available at the event are enough to make anyone’s mouth water.

Just some of the options available include DJ’s Southern Snow, Tuckerbee’s Honey, Prairie Fire Grill, Papa John’s, Extreme Endeavors, Ye Old Kettle Cooker, 8230 Enterprises and Brite Ice.

For more information, visit the Bartlesville Freedom Fest Facebook page, or follow the Freedom Fest link at www.bartlesvillekiwanis.org.