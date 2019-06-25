Attention all Washington County 4H members — your record book is due to the Washington County Extension office June 27. This is a great way to showcase all of your hard work on your projects over the last year. If you have any questions, please contact Jenifer Harbour at 918-534-2216.

If you have never experienced the celebrations in Ochelata, this is the year to do it. On July 5, there will be a corn hole tournament with sign ups at 6 p.m. and a tournament beginning at 7 p.m. On July 6 softball signups begin at the CVAA building on Main Street and entries close at 10. The parade begins at 9 a.m. on July 6, but you will want to get there early. Immediately following the parade there will be kids’ games, and the softball tournament kicks off at noon. Fireworks start popping at dusk.

All proceeds go to benefit the Caney Valley Athletic Association. This organization does so much for the youth of our communities. Come out and support them.

Chicken? Chicken? Did someone say chicken? After the parade on July 6, head over to the Ochelata United Methodist Church, located on 100 N LeBlanc St., for the best meal of the year. For $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under you can have an old-fashioned fried chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, bread, dessert and drink. Let me just say, these folks can cook. Come out and fuel up for the rest of the day’s activities.

Caney Valley Elementary OK 21CCLC Summer SLAM is wrapping up its last week.

June 24-27 — Monday through Thursday with field trip day on Thursday.

The SLAM bus will have its normal three pick-up and drop off points Road 2400, Ramona Administration parking lot and Vera grocery. The bus will not pick up or drop off at homes.

Summer SLAM will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students are to come directly to the cafeteria when they arrive. Students will be in the cafeteria until 8:30 a.m., and then we will go on our morning walk. It is imperative that you drop off your students before 8:30 a.m. so that they can have breakfast and start our activities with us. The school is not fully staffed during the summer and the front doors will not be unlocked, and no one will be in the office to let students in so it will be necessary for students to arrive before 8:30 a.m.

Breakfast, lunch and a snack are provided. Sack lunches with a small bottle of water will be provided for field trip days. Breakfast is 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch is 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Our Summer SLAM is part of the NO KID HUNGRY Seamless Summer feeding program provided by the State of Oklahoma. It is free to kids and teens age 18 and under, provides healthy meals based on USDA nutrition guidelines served at sites such as schools and churches that may offer learning and recreational activities in a fun, safe place for kids and teens to be active and visit with friends. The program helps families save money and there is no proof of income needed.

Summer SLAM forms will be required for attendance so please fill out a new Summer SLAM form. Kacy Medlin will have them set out during the last week of school when parents are normally at school for graduations and award ceremonies. Please call 918-535-2205 for more information.