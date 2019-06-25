At the Nowata County Commissioner meeting Monday morning, Corey Williams told commissioners since Nowata County was added to the list of counties, which can receive Federal Emergency Management Association flood assistance, there are options available for public and individual assistance.

Williams, who is the public information officer for Office of Disaster Assistance, said there is help for individual business owners, nonprofits, renters and homeowners.

Deadline for the FEMA grants is July 31, which makes available a maximum of $34,900 in grants.

Williams emphasized grant money does not need to be paid back but is available only to renters and homeowners.

Small businesses can get up to $2 million in loans at reduced interest rates.

In other news, commissioners approved concrete boxes be poured to replace washed-out culverts on county roads from recent and past flooding. The projects pinpoint the areas of County Road 25 between State Highway 169 and County Road 414; County Road 23 between State Highway 169 and County Road 415; County Road 23 between County Road 416 and 417 and County Road 25 east of County Road 412. The projects are expected to cost more than $10,000.

“The culverts are washed out because of the storms. It’s time to get something done and corrected,” said Commissioner Troy Friddle.

“This is for labor,” when Friddle was asked about the cost. “We’re stressed out about it as it is. We’re trying to get the roads passable.”

Commissioners also approved the ACCO-Sig 2019-20 renewal quotes several annual equipment renewals, the disaster recovery plans and the disaster recovery election board.