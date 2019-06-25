Kay Little of “Little History Adventures” will share some stories on women in Oklahoma who’ve made a notable state impact.

She will highlight more than two dozen figures — both well known and and some who raised a few eyebrows — during her “Red Dirt Strong Women of Oklahoma” presentation.

The brown bag event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Bartlesville Area History Museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

1. What will the program be about?

1. The program will be about women in Oklahoma history who were strong but not always well known. They are all memorable, even if some are not well behaved.

2. Do you have a personal favorite woman you will be talking about?

My favorite woman I will be talking about is Roberta Campbell Lawson. I just recently found her, and she has ties to our community. You will have to come hear what they are.

3. How many of the women discussed will be from Bartlesville or the surrounding area?

I will be telling the stories of 30 different women — with about five of them from our area.

4. What can people expect to learn when they come to this lecture?

You will hear about women from all walks of life who worked hard to make a difference for themselves, their family, their community and their state. Some you will know, but many you will probably not know.

5. What’s one big theme all these women seem to share?

The one big theme is women, regardless of faith, political party, single or married, have made a difference, good or bad, in our wonderful state of Oklahoma.

— Emily Droege