A Bartlesville resident is charged on a felony complaint after he allegedly burglarized a home.

Jesus Manuel Mendoza, 19, was charged with second-degree burglary in the 400 block of Wilshire Blvd. His bond is set at $75,000.

Mendoza was also charged with burglary in the first degree, attempted arson and conspiracy Nov. 15, 2018 and battery assault on a police officer April 22.

Officers were dispatched June 21 to the QuikTrip at 102 N. Washington where a victim wanted to report a burglary at his home on Wilshire. The home had been burglarized just 10 days prior. The burglary on June 21 resulted in the theft of medication and a broken window in which Jones cut himself.

The victim referenced the incident to the Hispanic family who lives two doors down and occupied by Jose and Jesus Mendoza. Police and the victim traveled back to the victim’s home where there was a commotion going on a short distance from the victim’s home.

After a police inquiry, Jose Mendoza said his son was bleeding and needed to go to the hospital. His son was lying in a pickup, his hand was bleeding and was passed out. His mother proceeded to drive him to the hospital.

His next court date is set for 9 a.m. July 12.