A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in August for a Shawnee man charged in the January traffic deaths of two Tecumseh teenagers.

Roger D. Flint, 62, was formally charged in Pottawatomie County District Court in April with two counts of first-degree manslaughter. He is accused of causing the deaths of Tecumseh High School students Logan Don Deardorff, 18, and Shelby Danielle Johnson, 17, on Jan. 26, 2019.

An arrest affidavit that was filed with this case alleges Flint had a prior history of seizures and accidents requiring him to make medical reports to the Department of Public Safety to keep a driver license, with that affidavit claiming he suffered a medical episode just six days before the fatal crash, but allegedly failed to report it to DPS.

According to the accident report, Flint was driving a 2019 Honda Accord eastbound on 45th Street near Aydelotte Street, west of Kickapoo,when he allegedly rear-ended a Ford Mustang occupied by the teens on Jan. 26. Witnesses told police his vehicle ran off the road several times at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Flint was hospitalized for his injuries and later released, but the formal investigation into what happened took more than two months and resulted in felony charges being filed on April 16.

The Shawnee Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated the January crash, with pre-crash data retrieved from Flint's vehicle indicating the accelerator was fully engaged with no braking and no steering input when the crash occurred, according to the arrest affidavit, with the vehicle's speed recorded at 122 miles per hour.

Flint's preliminary hearing in this case, where a judge hears evidence to determine if there is enough for a case to proceed to trial, is now set for Aug. 15 in Pottawatomie County District Court.

According to the case record on odcr.com, there is not yet a defense attorney of record listed for Flint.

Aside from the criminal case, a civil lawsuit involving this crash was filed back in February.

