Fifty campers across Oklahoma recently graduated from the second year of the SAGE STEAM Camp held at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

The Southwest Alliance for Girls’ Enrichment (SAGE) in Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts/Humanities, and Mathematics (STEAM) Camp is a weeklong summer camp hosted on SWOSU’s campus for girls who are entering the eighth grade in the fall. Campers were chosen after being nominated by their teachers (with a limit of three students per school) and undergoing a phone interview, which evaluated STEAM interest and the need for this opportunity.

In addition, 10 STEAMotivators were chosen to return to camp for four days; STEAMotivators were chosen from eligible campers who had attended the former Tech Trek STEM Camp in 2015 or 2016. STEAMotivators were selected based on continued involvement in STEAM, extracurricular activities and positive references.

At this year’s camp, campers participated in hands-on STEAM experiments and activities during on-campus workshops. They also experienced STEAM on site at Baker Hughes, Devon

Energy and the Oklahoma City Memorial & Museum. Moreover, both campers and

STEAMotivators were exposed to a wide variety of careers while “speed-meeting” with 38 women professionals during the STEAMentor event.

The SAGE STEAM Camp vision is to inspire girls to become independent thinkers and multimodal communicators who apply critical theory and creative design to collaboratively solve issues important to Oklahoma communities via the skills they learn in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts/Humanities, and Mathematics. With that in mind, campers also learned meal etiquette and how to interact professionally. In addition, they focused on written and digital communication while journaling their experiences and writing thank you notes. Campers set goals for the week and reflected on how well they met those goals as the week progressed.

The week culminated with the Graduation and Awards program. To see the camp schedule and to learn more about the camp, visit the website at https://www.swosu.edu/academics/sage-steam-camp/ or emailsagesteamcamp@gmail.com. Teacher nominations for the next camp will be solicited in January 2020.