The 2020 Miss Huckleberry and Outstanding Teen pageant is shaping up to be the biggest events yet.

Seven contestants will battle for the title of Miss Huckleberry in talent, evening gown, private interview, on stage question and a social impact statement.

The reigning Miss Huckleberry, Whitney Farley, is the first contestant from Jay to compete at the Miss Oklahoma pageant.

Outstanding Teen has six contestants competing in fitness, talent, private interview, evening gown and on stage question.

This is the fourth year that the pageant will serve as a preliminary for the Miss Oklahoma pageant, with contestants coming from a 150 mile radius around the city of Jay. Admission prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Program books can be purchased for $7 and concessions will be available.

The Miss Huckleberry and Outstanding Teen pageant will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, in Bulldog Arena.

Miss Huckleberry Contestants

Kamryn Brown

School: Oral Roberts University

Platform: Health in Motion

Talent: Lyrical Dance - "The Light that Never Fails"

Allison Flaming

Hometown: Jay

School: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Platform: Speaking for Women with MRKH

Talent: Vocal - "Coal Miner's Daughter" by Loretta Lynn

Morgan Floss

Hometown: Coweta

School: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Platform: Cultural Immersion in Secondary Education

Talent: Vocal - "Somebody to Love" by Queen

Kaylee Johnson

Hometown: Coweta

School: Tulsa Community College

Platform: Sexual Abuse Awareness and Prevention

Talent: Vocal - "House of the Rising Sun"

Seyton Thomas

Hometown: Pryor

School: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Talent: Vocal - "Latin Jazz Dance"

Olivia Woodrich

Hometown: Broken Arrow

School: Oral Roberts University

Platform: C.A.T.S. Creating Awareness for Tourette's Syndrome

Talent: Lyrical Dance - "You Say"

Outstanding Teen Contestants

Kristen Buck

Hometown: Perkins

School: Perkins High School

Talent: Baton Twirler

Platform: Kids are Heroes Too!

Victoria Cunningham

Hometown: Grove

School: Grove High School

Talent: Comedic Monologue - "See What Happened Was..."

Platform: Recycling fot a Better Future

Alexis Farley

Hometown: Jay

School: Jay High School

Talent: Vocal - "Reflection" from Mulan

Platform: Anxiety - The Interior Tyrant

Reiley Koepsel

Hometown: Broken Arrow

School: Immanuel Lutheran Christian Academy

Talent: Bluebird Variation on Pointe

Platform: + (Plus) You

Arianna Matthews

Hometown: Stiegler

School: Stiegler High School

Talent: Monologue - "Dreams" by Gerrie Benzing

Platform: Tourette's Syndrome

Dayana Pineda

Hometown: Tulsa

School: Union High School

Talent: African Dance - Instrumental Afrobeat

Rylee Taylor

Hometown: Jenks

School: Jenks High School

Talent: Tap Dance - "Box of Secrets"

Platform: You're the Byline

Little Miss Huckleberry Pageant

The Little Miss Huckleberry Pageant has 51 contestants ranging from 0-12 years and will take place on Friday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. in Bulldog Arena. Admission it $2 for adults, $1 for children and children three and under are free. Concessions will be available.

Schedule of Events of the 52nd National Huckleberry Festival

Friday, June 28

6:30 p.m. Little Miss Huckleberry Pageant for ages 0-12 at Bulldog Arena. Admission for adults is $2 and $1 for children. Concessions will be provided.

Saturday, June 29

6:30 p.m. Miss Huckleberry and Outstanding Teen Pageant will be held at Bulldog Arena.

Wednesday, July 3

Carnival in the RFC Pavilion Parking Lot.

Wristband nights are Wednesday and Friday 6-10 p.m. and Saturday 4-8 p.m. Advanced wristbands are available until Wednesday and cost $25. The bands are available at Grand Savings Bank, Arrest and the Mariee Wallace Museum. The bands are good for one night of your choosing.

Thursday, July 4

6 a.m. - 12 p.m. L&L Outdoors Bass Tournament on Lake Eucha.

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free Gospel and Country Music on the RFC Outdoor Stage.

9:30 p.m. City of Jay Fireworks at the RFC Outdoor Stage.

Friday, July 5

10 a.m. MidAmerica Outdoor Races at RFC.

12 - 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts, Food Vendors at the Community Center.

8 p.m. Music MidAmerica Outdoor Races at RFC Outdoor Stage.

9:30 p.m. Green Country Giggers Light and Fireworks Parade at the Lake Eucha Bridge.

Saturday, July 6

All Day Name that Show Tune at Homeland.

6 a.m. Huckleberry Run Registration at JB Earp Stadium.

7 - 11 a.m. Pancake Breakfast at the Senior Citizens Building.

7:30 a.m. Huckleberry Fun Run at JB Earp Stadium.

7:35 a.m. Huckleberry 5K Run at JB Earp Stadium.

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Huckleberry Car Show Registration at Court House Square.

8:30 - 9 a.m. Huckleberry Pie Contest Registration at Mariee Wallace Museum.

8:30 - 9 a.m. Frog Jump Registration at 6th and Main Street.

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Huckleberry Arts and Crafts at the Community Center.

9 a.m. Frog Jump at 6th and Main Street.

10 a.m. Huckleberry Parade.

10 a.m. Turtle Derby Registration at Pizza Hut.

10 a.m. MidAmerica Outdoor Races at RFC.

10:30 a.m. Ice Cream and Huckleberries at Grand River Abstract.

10:30 a.m. Huckleberry Pie Auction at Court House Square.

11 a.m. Huckleberry Milkshakes at the Mariee Wallace Museum.

11 a.m. Turtle Derby at Pizza Hut.

12:30 p.m. Gunny Sack Races at Grand Savings Bank.

1 - 2 p.m. Awards and prize presentation.

1:30 p.m. Arvest Carry an Okie at Court House Square.

3 p.m. Root Beer Chug-A-Lug at Sonic.

4 p.m. Bubble Games at Sudz-N-Dudz.

4 - 8 p.m. City Pool is open to the public at Jay City Park.

5 p.m. Hog Fry at Jay City Park.

5 p.m. Firefighters Kids Spray at Jay City Park.

5 p.m. Horseshoe and Volleyball Tournament Registration at Jay City Park.

6 p.m. Horseshoe and Volleyball Tournament Play at Jay City Park.

8 p.m. Music MidAmerica Outdoor Races at RFC Outdoor Stage.

For more information, call 918-253-8698.