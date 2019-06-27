TUSHKA — Overcoming adversity is nothing new to the Sulphur athletic programs.

TUSHKA — Overcoming adversity is nothing new to the Sulphur athletic programs.

However, this summer has been a little different for the Lady Bulldogs softball team.

Earlier this summer, the Lady Bulldogs were dealt a severe blow when three hole hitter Ally Dixon suffered a torn ACL, meaning she will miss the entire season.

But through tragedy has come a resurgence by the Lady Bulldogs, as they will be bringing back every player from last season, and adding one new face inside the circle in Owen West.

“We took a hit earlier this summer losing Ally Dixon, who was our second baseman and three hole hitter,” Sulphur coach Heath Gilbert said. “When you lose a player the caliber of Ally, it’s tough. But we have our intensity back and our girls have really started to catch fire these last few weeks.”

“Our pitchers have been unbelievable this summer,” Gilbert said. “We’ll get there with our hitting, and our defense is going to improve as well. We knew Owen was going to get into the rotation, but we had no idea she was going to be this good this early. Having someone like her on the mound will help us get some innings and it’s a big plus having her on this team.”

This summer has been a successful one for the Lady Bulldogs, as they have won the Latta Summer Tournament and the McCloud Tournament.

Among the players coming back this season will include Makella Mobly and Makenzie Ruth.

Mobly was the 2018-19 All-Ardmoreite Defensive Player of the Year for Fast Pitch softball, and she finished with a .486 average to go with a .507 on base percentage and a .536 slugging percentage. She also had 67 hits and 14 RBI’s last season.

Ruth finished with a .481 batting average and a .511 on base percentage with a .639 slugging percentage. She also totaled 35 RBI’s with 64 hits.

Returning on the mound will be Harley Beasley and Blakelynn Barber, while Abby Beck, Meredith Jones, Hailey Keith, Kinlee Duck, Paisley Runyan and Shallen Mershon will also be back this season for the Lady Bulldogs.

Sulphur finished last season 27-9 overall, winning the Lake Country Conference tournament championship, but finishing second in district 4A-3 to Lone Grove. The Lady Bulldogs were eventually eliminated in the regional tournament against Newcastle.

However, the Lady Bulldogs won’t need to worry about the Lady Racers this season as they have dropped down to Class 3A for the 2019-2020 campaign.

Sulphur will be in the new district 3-3A along with Riverside, Lexington, Community Christian, Little Axe, Crooked Oak and Davis.

The Lady Bulldogs also have momentum carrying over from slow pitch season as they made the state semifinals for the first time in program history this past May.