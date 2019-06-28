The following deaths were submitted for publication on June 28:

Barbara Potter

Barbara Faye Butler Potter, 93, died Tuesday.

Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Eastern Heights Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

David Taylor

David E. Taylor died Tuesday. Services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Benjamin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Oglesby Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Services.

Stanley Miller

Stanley James Miller, 63, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel, Monday from 6 – 8 p.m. Visitation will also be Monday 9 – 8 p.m.

Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the Dewey First Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.