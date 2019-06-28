WYANDOTTE — Kali Thompson, a junior at Wyandotte High School, has earned her third state champion title in light rifle shooting and her second National High School Finals Rodeo qualification in the goat tying.

Contestants qualify at their state/provincial level and the top four contestants from each state or province can compete at the national finals. Kali will be on the Kansas High School Rodeo Association national team traveling to Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 14-20, to compete at the 71th annual NHSFR.

Featuring more than 1,650 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia and Mexico, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSRA world champion.

To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20- based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds to advance to the short go. World Champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.

Again, this year, the Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch Highschool Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.RidePass.com.

Performance times begin at 7 p.m. on July 14 and competition continues daily at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. through July 20.

In addition to rodeo, Kali enjoys hunting, running track, playing basketball and is an active member of the Bar-None Cowboy Church.

To prepare for the finals, she will be tying goats, conditioning her horse and working with her shooting coach Mike Nelson at Excalibur Sporting Goods in Afton.

Kali would also like to thank her other sponsors — Girls with Guns Clothing, Charlie 1 Horse Hat Company, Hawke Optics, Simple Equine and Double A Forge — for all of their support this year and she is excited to represent them at Finals.

Persons who would like to help defray some of her expenses to Wyoming can call 918-961-2680.

A PayPal account has also been set up at fastfeathers01@gmail.com.