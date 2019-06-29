Children and their parents visited the Shawnee Public Library on Friday, June 28 to pet and play with "Extreme Animals."

The program featured several exotic and domestic animals including a fox, snake, scorpion, chinchilla and kangaroo.

"Extreme Animals" is part of the Summer Learning Program at the library and went along with the "A Universe of Stories" theme.

Extreme Animals is an Oklahoma City based organization that works in animal rescue and in exhibiting exotic animals for educational and entertainment purposes.