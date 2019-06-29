"It's easy to find a job you hate." That's what my Dad, Ross MacDonald, said when I started working. The trick is finding something you love... and my time at Shawnee Senior Center has been exactly that. Friday June 28th, was my last day as executive director - but I prefer Cruise Director - at the most fun place ever! Where else can you go and spend your whole day with people who want to spend time playing, sharing, learning, laughing and socializing? No where!!

Shawnee Senior Center will remain open but under new management on July 1st. Activities will still go on, there will be new staff but I'm sure you'll see familiar faces as well! A few of our steadfast volunteers will be there to make you feel at home. The fitness classes will continue, too, so don't go thinking you can slack off for the summer!

It is my fervent hope that this change in management the City of Shawnee has decided to make will be successful — that there will be follow through with more activities and services and that you will be treated with the respect and dignity you have earned and deserve.

Over the past 15 years, I have met so many people and made some wonderful friends among my staff, participants, partners and coalitions members. It has been my pleasure to work with others to make Shawnee a place people want to live, work and build a successful, open and welcoming community. I don't mean to sound like I'm going to hide out or anything. You can't get rid of me that easy, LOL!! I live here, own property here and care about what happens in this community. So there's no doubt we'll be seeing each other around town! As Bob Hope says..."Thanks for the memories.." it has been my greatest pleasure!