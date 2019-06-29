Marta Kay Pangle, 72, of Choctaw, passed from this life Friday, June 28, 2019, at her home.

She was born Oct. 23, 1946, to Martin Adrian Stacey Sr. and Arlene (Arnold) Stacey in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Marta was raised in Oklahoma City and graduated from Southeast High School.

She married Bobby Dale “Bob” Pangle on Dec. 19, 1964, in Oklahoma City, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 2012. They raised their family in Choctaw and have lived since.

Marta worked for Dr. Hyde Urology office in Oklahoma City as the office manager.

She enjoyed fishing, camping, crocheting, reading and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were the focal point of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Dale Pangle; parents, Martin and Arlene Stacey Sr.; and sister, Barbara “Darlene” Petrash.

Those left to cherish her memories are three daughters, Kim and Michael Crawford of Sallisaw, Robin McAlister of Choctaw, and Shellie and Chris Armstrong of Choctaw; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Kathleen Clinkenbeard of Newalla; two brothers, Martin Stacey Jr. and Melody of Tecumseh, and Michael Van and Kempe Stacey of Sulphur; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Don and Willa Mae Pangle of Henryetta, and Jack and Shirley Pangle of Weleetka; sister-in-law, Linda Sue Pangle of Midwest City; and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 30, and continue through service time.

Service will be 2 p.m., Monday, July 1, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Don Jonker officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.