The Price Tower Arts Center will launch its third annual architectural camp July 15-19, with a morning session for children 8-12 years old and an afternoon session for 13-16 year-olds. The morning session will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., while the afternoon session will happen from 1 to 4 p.m.

The material covered will be the same for both sessions, with a major focus on Bartlesville’s urban green space — Tower Center at Unity Square — and will be adjusted to the proper age level. Applications are available at the Price Tower front desk or by email at price.connors@pricetower.org. The registration deadline is Tuesday, July 9.

“This camp is a great way to introduce young kids to the basic elements of architecture, and do it within the amazingly designed Price Tower,” Price Tower Executive Director Rick Loyd said. “If a child is able to obtain experience in an area of interest that potentially might enlighten their creativity, then this is the perfect opportunity for them.”