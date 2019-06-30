A celebration of life for Curtis Joe “Curtie” Bamburg, 61, will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Ardmore Village Sutton Center, 1550 Knox Rd.

Curtie was born on Jan. 15, 1958, to Curtis and Barbara (Gunsolus) Bamburg in Ardmore.

He passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 in a Muskogee nursing facility after a courageous battle with throat cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Randy Bamburg.

He is survived by daughters; Amy Denise and Tifani Jacobs and a son Chris Bamburg.

Grandchildren; Ali, Trina, Taylor, Jayli, Karston and Legend. And two great grandchildren.

He is also survived by brothers; Timmy Bamburg (Regina), of Lexington and Michael Bamburg, of Ardmore, sisters; Becky Henson, Ardmore and Celia Setzer (Roger) of Green Ridge, Mo.

He attended Dickson School then later went to work in construction, where he worked for Roger Wilkins for years. He was a hard worker but those who knew him best, knew he could not stay in one place for long. He loved to travel and whether by thumb or truck, he saw many states over the years. The last place he got to enjoy before his diagnosis was Abilene, Texas.

We believe that God knew he needed to be there. During his diagnosis and treatment, he truly had the best care. It gave him more time and us much more needed time with him.

Thank you to all who have prayed, called, and texted. It will never be forgotten.