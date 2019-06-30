A popular song throughout the years is the famous tune of “I’ve been everywhere.”

Over the last four weeks, the Plainview Lady Indians basketball team would certainly argue that point.

Plainview’s girls basketball team has been hard at work this summer, attending team camps at Anadarko, Cache, Elk City, Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, and even hosting one this past weekend.

The brutal travel and playing schedule though has been for a bigger purpose, as the Lady Indians are returning multiple players this season off a team which made the area tournament for the first time since 2015-16 last year under head coach Chad Walker.

“This team has a drive to make themselves better,” Walker said.

“All of them are hungry and dying for information on what they can do to make the mistakes go away. These girls want to play perfect basketball, which is what everyone is striving to do as well.”

This past weekend, the Lady Indians finished on a high note as they won their tournament at the Plainview Team Camp, beating out the likes of Southmoore, Wilson, Springer, Lindsay, among others.

However, in order for the Lady Indians to be successful, they will have to find a way to replace a talented group of seniors, including All-State selection Anna Simmons, who is going to East Central University.

Last year Simmons averaged 14 points per game along with 4.5 rebounds, three steals and three assists while shooting 85 percent from the floor.

Plainview also graduated a strong post presence in Avamarie Blackmon, as well as Jillian Clark.

But the Lady Indians will have plenty of talent coming back this season including Tally Morris, Megan Winchester, Emilee Hudson, Peyton Jones, Riley Grant, Reagan Chaney, and Amiya Howard.

Last season, Howard finished averaging 8.3 points per game with 4.3 assists per game. 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. She totaled 115 assists, 95 rebounds and 57 steals for the season.

Plainview finished the campaign with an overall record of 21-7, which included winning the Longhorn Invitational championship in Lone Grove, a strong performance at the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell, a district championship, regional consolation championship, and the teams first appearance in the area tournament since the 2015-16 season.

The Lady Indians eventually fell in the area consolation semifinals with a loss against Tuttle at Midwest City.

“We talked at the beginning of the summer about how kids were going to have to step up and fill the void that was left by Anna and the rest of the seniors,” Walker said. “I can see now that the girls have taken it upon themselves to make up the deficit through multiple means. These girls aren’t afraid anymore to take the shot, or drive to the basket.”

“I’m very excited about this team and what’s to come for us,” Walker added.

“There have been several girls this summer who have shown me that they want to be leaders on the court. When we start working this fall, I’m going to be expecting them to continue this leadership.”