Community Market of Pottawatomie County, at 120 S. Center in Shawnee, welcomed help from a large group of young volunteers this week at the local food bank.

PROVIDED PHOTOS

“We hosted a group from Sequoyah on Wednesday afternoon,” Executive Director Daniel Matthews said. “It was 53 students ranging from first to fifth grade.”

The students are all involved in the summer school program at Sequoyah, he said.

Matthews said the first thing the group did was take a tour of the market.

“Students learned about hunger in Pottawatomie County and what we are doing at the Market to make sure no child in our community has to go to bed hungry,” he said.

During their service hours, Matthews said they worked in the garden planting new seeds and plants, stocked shelves, sorted canned goods, helped guests bag groceries and load them in their cars.

“Perhaps our favorite thing they did was help pack lunches and snacks for our summer lunch program,” he said. “We serve lunch to any child who needs it from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and a snack from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.”

He said the students packed several hundred lunches the food bank will use over the next week.

"We love hosting groups of any kind,” he said, “but hosting students is particularly rewarding.”

Being able to share with them about hunger in the community and seeing the delight they have in helping other kids is exciting, he said.

“We all end the day more committed to ending hunger in our community," he said.

The market celebrates its third year in operation next week — July 5.

For more information about volunteering at the Community Center, contact Volunteer Coordinator Emily Heath at volunteer@ourcommunitymarket.org.