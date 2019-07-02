The Dewey Future Farmers of America Annual 5K run and one-mile Fun Run, annual event will be held on July 4th, beginning at 7:30 a.m. The FFA invites the public to come out and participate in the run or cheer on your favorite runner. The 5 and 10K Runs will start at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Fun Run at 8 a.m. Start your 4th of July celebration early by attending this fun event and spend the day in Dewey, having fun, exercise, and lots of quality time with your family and community. Costumes are welcome. Dress up to celebrate Independence Day. Prizes will be awarded to the top three runners in each age group, male and female. Included with registration will be a grab bag of goodies, race shirt, timing chip and race bib. All runners will be eligible for the numerous door prizes that have been donated by local businesses. The course is certified and all timing will be done by Tatur Racing. All proceeds from this event will go towards FFA Projects.

Free watermelon, games for the kids, music, and fireworks make for a huge 4th of July celebration. Starting at 4 p.m. in Don Tyler Park, come and set up your picnic area for the day. Great food is available exclusively from the Dewey Lions Club starting at 4 p.m. Live music by the Chase Wilson Band will start at 6 p.m., the duck race at 8:45 p.m., and fireworks at 9:35 p.m. Dewey’s 4th of July celebration is brought to you by the Dewey Civic Association.

The annual Dewey Duck Derby will take place at 8:45 pm. If you missed it in previous years, you are in for a treat this year. Hundreds of numbered plastic ducks will race down the “Delaware River” that meanders through Don Tyler Park for super prizes. The grand prize is awarded to the adopter of the first duck to successfully pass through several strategically placed obstacles and cross the finish line. You can adopt a numbered duck at City Hall, Linger Longer Antiques & Soda Fountain, Popkess Pharmacy, or the Dewey Library. Prizes for the winners are — $300 first place; $200 second place; $100 third place; Google Home Mini fourth place; a dozen and a half gourmet cupcakes from Crossroads Trading Co. fifth place. Duck “adoption fees” are — one duck for five bucks, five ducks for 20 bucks, or a Quack Pack of 10 for 30 bucks. Please adopt ducks and support YOUR 4th of July celebration.

So come early for the fun, and stay until dark for a fantastic fireworks display. Contact Cassie at City Hall 534-2272 for further information.

The First Church of God, in Dewey, will be presenting a night of Fun and Festivities, on July 4th, from 7-9 p.m. There will be food and water, games and prizes. The church will be holding this event during the same time as the fireworks display done by the DCA. There is plenty of room out on the church lawn in which you can view the fireworks display and join in all the festivities sponsored by the First Church of God. The church is located right off State Highway 75, next to Hughes Lumber. Be sure and bring you lawn chairs or blankets. Public is invited to attend.