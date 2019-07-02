Sibyl Janis Greenwood, of Shawnee, passed away at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City on Saturday, June 29, 2019, after a short illness at the age of 82.

Sibyl was preceded in death by her dad and stepmother, Leo and Ruby Fincher, mom Mildred Fincher, paternal grandparents ,Oscar and Maude Fincher, and maternal grandmother, Wavy McCarthy.

Sibyl is survived by her loving husband William (Bill) Greenwood of 61 years. They were married in Duncan, Oklahoma, on Dec. 21, 1957.

Sibyl is lovingly remembered by two daughters, Leslie Grovey and husband Reggie of Shawnee, Staci Adams and husband John of Harrah, four grandchildren: Aaron Blankenship and husband Justin of Harrah, Kasey Grovey of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Makayla Adams of Edmond, Kelsee Grovey of Tulsa, and one great-grandson Jaxon Blankenship of Harrah.

Sibyl was born in Waurika, Oklahoma, on April 12, 1937. She graduated from Duncan High School in 1955. She retired from Haliburton Services after 30 years of dedicated service.

Sibyl enjoyed her grandchildren and followed them in all of their sporting events, gardening, and holding hands with Bill during daily walks around Shawnee Mall.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, from 6 to 7:30, at Walker Funeral Service, 201 E 45th Street, Shawnee.

Graveside service will be held in Duncan, Oklahoma, at Resthaven Memorial Garden, 4302 N Hwy-81, on Wednesday, July 3, at 11 a.m.