With Fourth of July holiday plans this week and temperatures heating up, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) encourages Oklahomans to take caution as they visit the state's lakes, rivers or streams.

According to TravelOK.com, the state has more than 200 lakes and over one million surface acres of water for boating and swimming; Oklahoma has always been a haven for water recreation.

These natural bodies of water, especially warm and stagnant water, can contain organisms that may cause illness, the DEQ reports. Bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms can cause skin, eye, and ear infections, respiratory infections or gastrointestinal upset. Illness can range from mild to severe. While some micro-organisms occur naturally, others are carried into surface waters from a variety of sources.

Unlike most of the crystal clear disinfected pools in town, nature's swimming holes, can easily be contaminated with germs from sewage spills, animal waste, water runoff following rainfall and germs from swimmers.

Healthy swimming behaviors can prevent recreational water illnesses such as norovirus and E. coli, which are difficult to track, OSDH Epidemiologist Rachel Clinton said.

“There are just so many ways to get some of these it can be really hard to define specifically where they came from, that's why we stress prevention as much as we can to remind people of the potential dangers,” she said.

PAM

The Integris Hospital website, at integrisok.com, warns when temperatures increase throughout the summer an ameba known as Naegleria fowleri can multiply rapidly.

“Naegleria fowleri is responsible for causing primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), an exceedingly rare but usually fatal disease,” the site reads. “The ameba is found in lakes, ponds and rivers and can become overpopulated in very warm and shallow water areas.”

Across the U.S., 34 infections were reported in the last 10 years. In Oklahoma, a man died from the disease after swimming in a contaminated lake in 2015, the website states.

Blue-Green Algae

There are threats lurking on the surface of Oklahoma lakes that might look harmless at first. However, Integris reports blue-green algae produce toxins harmful to humans, fish, birds and other animals. Blue-green algae are usually found in non-harmful amounts, but on still, warm lakes, the algae can build up, causing what is called an algae bloom. Swimming during an algae bloom can result in skin rashes, eye, ear and throat irritation, asthma-like symptoms, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, muscle and joint pain, liver damage and nerve damage.

TravelOK.com provides a tool for checking the current blue-green algae conditions for lakes across the state.

Currently there are no active blue-green algae reports in the area:

• Shawnee Twin Lakes — for current conditions, call (405) 878-1529

• Tecumseh Lake — for current conditions, call (405) 273-4171

• Chandler Lake — for current conditions, call (405) 258-1460

• Wes Watkins Reservoir — for current conditions, call (405) 788-4751

• Prague City Lake — for current conditions, call (405) 567-2805

• Sportsman Lake — for current conditions, call (405) 257-3600

Fireworks

Also, for those planning to conduct their own fireworks shows, the Oklahoma Forestry Service shows no burn bans in the state, as of July 1. Check local city ordinances and county regulations regarding where fireworks can legally be discharged. Shawnee does not allow any fireworks to be set off within city limits.