When their sorority sister and fellow College High Class of 1961 alumni Barbara Turk Milner passed away last year, several members of the Delta Phi Gamma sorority found an enduring way to honor the life of their friend.

The sorority sisters, who have remained close friends over the past 50 some years, contacted Jim Hess, who has been the lynch pin in the Col-High alumni association for many years. Hess was delighted when the women told him they wanted to make a donation in Milner’s name to the College High Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“Barbara was the sweetest girl anybody ever knew,” said Hess. “Her sorority sisters all pooled a bunch of money, and they called me, said our class started the College High scholarship program and we want to donate to it,” Hess said.

Milner’s mom was Betty Turk, a longtime and beloved College High teacher, he said.

He’s grateful for the donation and said that around 125 students from Bartlesville have benefited from the scholarship program, which began back in 1986.

“I’m so thankful that the only true great idea I’ve ever had in my life was to benefit young people in their education,” said Hess.

“We give them a check for $1,000 the first year. The students get $1,000 the next year if they keep their grades up,” Hess said. “So, we’ve sent a bunch of kids to college, and we have over $300,000 in our fund.”

After high school, Milner went to college in St. Louis, married and brought two daughters into the world.

“Later, she married a second time to Larry Milner who was her constant companion and caregiver as she dealt with sarcoidosis, the disease which would ultimately take her life,” Hess explained.

“Barbara was a beautiful and caring friend who, toward the end of her life, when the disease took her voice, sent sweet cards and notes to her sorority sisters expressing thoughts that many of them carry with them for support and comfort.”

The scholarship fund, Hess explained, is a way to help preserve the legacy of his beloved school and its many alumni.

Back in May of 1981, the Bartlesville Board of Education unanimously approved a measure to consolidate the town’s two high schools — College and Sooner — into what would become Bartlesville High School.

While residential expansion of the city’s east side had led to the birth of Sooner in 1967 along Baylor Drive, a slow decline in the student population in the years that followed had caused school leaders to consider consolidation.

Even though Sooner High was fairly new, the College-High building, completed in 1939 on Hillcrest Drive, remained a source of great community pride. With its classic Art Deco style and spacious facilities, it was evident that the College-High building should continue housing the high school.

Following the commencement ceremony of 1982, the school had a new name (Bartlesville High School), a color change and a Bruin mascot, Hess said.

“We were all upset about them having changed the name of the school, particularly the colors and the mascot,” he said.

But the spirit of the Wildcats has since lived on, thanks to Hess and idea to create the scholarship fund. The tax-deductible fund is simple and affordable, he explained. When College-High graduates celebrate a birthday each year, they make a contribution corresponding to the year they graduated.

“I graduated in 1961, so every year I started out sending in $19.61 to the College High Alumni Association,” said Hess, adding that reminder cards are also sent out. “It’s a great way to help some kids and make sure we’re not forgotten.”

He has since doubled his contribution in honor of a friend and classmate killed in Vietnam.

Scholarship recipients continue to receive Wildcat financial assistance each year that they achieve at least a 2.51 grade point average.