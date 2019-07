To celebrate the Fourth of July, Shawnee's annual downtown Independence Day parade kicks off this morning at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street in Shawnee.

The march — beginning at Tom Terry Park at the corner of Broadway and Main Street — will make a big loop, cutting its path east along Main to Union.

From Union, the parade will take a left turn onto Highland and another left turn will be made at Broadway as the promenade ends at the Veterans Memorial in Woodland Park.