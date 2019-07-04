Bartians have always celebrated America’s birthday in style. This year’s Fourth of July festivities give families plenty to do and see — from the popular Freedom Fest downtown, to brilliant fireworks displays nearby.

Indeed, the community’s red-white-and-blue patriotism is just as strong today as it was more than a century ago when big crowds flocked to the small trading settlement for a full day of summer activities that included horse races, boxing contests, baseball games, picnics and fireworks lighting up the July night sky.

Early day residents celebrated their first “official” Independence Day in 1877, 20 years before the town became incorporated in 1897, according to the book “Meet Me at the Roundup.”

The popularity of the community celebration continued to attract attention over the years, and by the late 1800s, the annual Fourth of July party expanded into a multi-day affair. Residents and visitors alike camped in groves along the Caney River.

The fame of the Fourth of July celebrations continued to grow and attract bigger crowds every year. A platform was eventually built on the meeting grounds, providing a place for dancing as well as out-of-town orators who delivered eloquent speeches on freedom and liberty.

The Bartlesville Magnet, the town’s first weekly newspaper, gave away a year’s subscription to the family coming the greatest distance for the celebration, and the grand winners of tug-of-war won a case of beer.

Eureka Drug Company supplied a free box of cigars to the winner of the “fat man’s race,” with the stipulation that participants had to weigh more than 225 pounds and run 100 yards. Meanwhile, the “largest lady on the grounds” was given a washboard and tub from local business Addison & Glenn, according to the Examiner-Enterprise archives.

The diversity of Independence Day amusements carried on in the Bartlesville community for several years, while Dewey soon began hosting its own patriotic celebration. It all started when Joe Bartles, son of Jake Bartles, hosted cowboys from local ranches to put on entertainment for his father’s Sixth Kansas Regiment reunion in 1908.

According to the book “Washington County: A Centennial History,” the event attracted thousands of spectators, riders, ropers and bulldoggers. It soon became a traditional Fourth of July event known as the Dewey Roundup. Held on the Bartles’ family property around the Dewey Hotel until 1915, the event was moved to 40 acres of land that Bartles donated north of what is now the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Over time, side attractions were added to the Roundup, including a tented midway running along a Dewey street — offering everything from souvenirs to a gypsy palmist. Prizefights, featuring plenty of local wagering, were a popular draw as well. According to the book “Meet Me at the Roundup,” a faceoff between Jim Flynn and Jack “Hoosier Bearcat” Dillon on July 4, 1916, attracted an estimated 10,000 spectators, while another 18,000 witnessed roping and other contests that afternoon.

Huge barbecue feasts featuring long lines of tables provided an elaborate spread of pit-cooked beef and homemade dishes. Visitors flocked to town on special trains from Tulsa, Kansas City, St. Louis and other cities throughout the country.

During World War I, all performances were canceled, except for one that was to raise money for the Bartlesville and Dewey chapters of the Red Cross.

With the end of the war, the Dewey Roundup resumed and quickly gained national and international recognition. Along with Frontier Days at Cheyenne, Wyo., and the Calgary Stampede in Canada, it was acclaimed as one of the three largest in the world.

The century-old legacy of roping and riding continues today on a somewhat smaller scale with an annual Dewey Roundup held each September in and around the Dewey area.