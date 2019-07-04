MADILL— Overcrowding has led the Madill Animal Shelter to consider drastic measures moving forward.

As of Wednesday, the Madill Animal Shelter was home to 52 animals searching for fotrber homes. Unfortunately, the shelter was built to host just 32 animals.

The consistent overpopulating of the shelter has led city officials to consider all of their options, including becoming a kill shelter.

“We need a bigger facility, but we don’t have the money to build one right now,” James Fullingim, Madill city manager said. “It is a nice facility for a town our size, but it is still inadequate for the animal population we have.”

City Inspector Davis Spouse said the shelter has received an unusual amount of animals over the last few months.

“People are not able to take care of them and they are turning them loose,” Spouse said. “A lot of these are strays and no one is claiming them.”

The Madill Animal Shelter has tried other measures to reduce overpopulation, including lowering the adoption fee to $10.

Currently, adoptions are $25 plus an added $65 if the animal is not already spayed or neutered.

“We have had periods of time were we will reduce the cost of the adoption fee for the animals in hopes more people will adopt, and they do,” Fullingim said. “But then we fill right back up.”

When needed, the shelter will send animals to the Ardmore Animal Shelter in hopes people in Carter County will be able to adopt the animals.

The Ardmore Animal Shelter has a capacity to hold approximately 125 animals, and has a current animal population of around 150.

One of the ways both animal shelters are trying to curb over population is by encouraging pet owners to spay and neuter their pets.

At the Ardmore Spay and Neuter Clinic, it costs an owner $55 for a dog and $45 for a cat. The Clinic also offers vaccinations for $10.

“The animals that are leaving our facilities, they will be spayed or neutered,” Fullingim said. “It’s the animals we have out there that are reproducing and strays reproducing that are causing us a lot of grief.”

Fullingim said the city is doing what it can before having to make a decision to become a kill shelter, including looking to see if they can create a city-wide ordinance to enforce the spaying and neutering of individuals pets.

The Madill Animal Shelter, as well as the Ardmore Animal Shelter, is accepting monetary donations to help with the animals as well as donations of food and blankets.

“We are just trying to figure out a way to make the lives of these animals better,” Fullingim said.