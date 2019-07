Ardmore

Jessie Faye Lee, 71, retired Private Caregiver, passed away July 3, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, at Jehovah Baptist Church. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

Sulphur

Sherri Lorie (Hood) Wright, 59, passed away July 2, 2019. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel, Sulphur. (Hale’s)