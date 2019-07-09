The Ardmore Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing Ardmore man.

Bobby Teel, 60, was last seen by family and friends on Friday, June 28 at his apartment in the 100th block of Monroe Avenue, said APD Detective Landon Gary.

“He still has not been heard from,” Gary said. “This one is tough because there’s not a whole lot to go off of.”

Teel doesn’t drive due to his poor eye site and will most likely be on foot, Gary said. Teel is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing at around six feet tall, he said.

Anyone who has seen Teel or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Gary at 580-221-2515 or their local law enforcement.





