The following deaths were submitted for publication on July 9:

James McCloud

James R. McCloud, 97, of Bartlesville, died Friday. Services are pending. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dale Holloway

Dale Holloway, 91, died Sunday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Cheryl Wheeler

Cheryl Lynn Wheeler, 56, died July 2. Services will be held July 12 at 2 p.m. in the Arnold Moore-Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel.

Joshua Oropesa

Joshua (Josh) David Oropesa, 33, died July 6. Service will be at St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church, on July 10 at 9 a.m. in Bartlesville. Services are pending with Arnold Moore-Neekamp Funeral Home.

Tom Robertson

Tom Robertson, 90, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Services are pending and will be announced by Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Willa Palmer-Ross

Willa Mae Palmer-Ross, 91, of Dewey, died Sunday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.