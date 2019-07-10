In a parking lot on Harrison, a banner hangs — advertising the upcoming arrival of the Taqueria El Dolar Taco Truck. Owner Ramiro Plijo confirmed Tuesday he intends to bring his meal-mobile to Shawnee sometime the first week of August.

Owner Ramiro Plijo confirmed Tuesday he intends to bring his meal-mobile to Shawnee sometime the first week of August. It will sit in the parking lot of the former Hot Diggity Dog site — which shares a space with Yummy Donuts, at 1201 N. Harrison. Longtime Shawnee residents will remember the location as the old Braum's Ice Cream building before a bigger store was built down the street.

Well-known as a regular staple to the Oklahoma City area, the taco truck reportedly has earned high marks — 4.7 out of 5 — according to reviews on Facebook.