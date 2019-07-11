The following deaths were submitted for publication on July 11:
Billy Coffer
Billy Gerald Coffer, 80, died July 1. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Dale McManus
Dale McManus, 77, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.
Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.
Tom Robertson
Tom Robertson, 90, of Bartlesville, died Friday.
No formal services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home.
Ora Thibodeau
Ora “Kay” Thibodeau, 64, died July 9. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Shirley Collins
Shirley Collins, 73, died July 9. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Dorothy Thompson
Dorothy Elizabeth Thompson, 88 of Bartlesville died Wednesday.
Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.