The following deaths were submitted for publication on July 11:

Billy Coffer

Billy Gerald Coffer, 80, died July 1. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dale McManus

Dale McManus, 77, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Tom Robertson

Tom Robertson, 90, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

No formal services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home.

Ora Thibodeau

Ora “Kay” Thibodeau, 64, died July 9. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Shirley Collins

Shirley Collins, 73, died July 9. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dorothy Thompson

Dorothy Elizabeth Thompson, 88 of Bartlesville died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.